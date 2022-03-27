'RRR' Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film earns nearly Rs 350 crore worldwide

SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated pan-India film 'RRR', starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, has maintained its storming performance at the box office on the second day.

After opening at the theatres with a bang on March 25, the film collected Rs 23.75 crore on Saturday (March 26), according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 43.82 crore. Reportedly, the film has earned Rs 350 crore in total all over the world.

Meanwhile, on its very first day, the film earned a whopping Rs 223 crore worldwide, becoming the biggest opener of Indian cinema. The record was previously held by 'Baahubali 2', which had minted Rs 217 crore on its first day.

The magnum opus has also affected the success of films like 'The Kashmir Files', which had been unstoppable at the box office for the past two weeks, even while competing with the likes of 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

The release of 'RRR' is nothing short of a festival for movie lovers. Fans were seen celebrating the film at several places by dancing and chanting the actors' names.

'RRR' also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in key roles. Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody are also a part of the film.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 04:31 PM IST