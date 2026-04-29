Roger Sweet Death Reason: He-Man And Masters Of The Universe Creator Dies At 91

Roger Sweet dies at 91 |

Roger Sweet, the creator behind the iconic character He-Man, has died at the age of 91. Sweet was best known for designing the action figure line “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”. He reportedly passed away on Tuesday morning after battling dementia.

His wife Marlene confirmed the news of the He-Man creator’s passing to TMZ. She said he died peacefully at a care facility. The news comes months after she launched a GoFundMe campaign amid his declining health.

Marlene had earlier revealed that Sweet suffered two brain bleeds after falling while walking alone. He was admitted to the ICU and later shifted to a memory care facility after losing much of his memory. His medical care reportedly cost over $10,000 (around Rs. 9.5 lakh).

Sweet worked with Mattel during the 1970s and 1980s, where he played a key role in shaping the early concept of He-Man. In recognition of his contribution, The Mattel Foundation reportedly donated $5,000 to support his medical care. Meanwhile, fan donations had also crossed $94,000.

Roger Sweet was an American toy designer best known as one of the key creative minds behind the development of the iconic 1980s action figure franchise He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. He worked at Mattel during the late 1970s and early 1980s, where he played a major role in designing early prototypes of He-Man. Sweet famously created muscular male action figure concepts using modified doll bodies and foam models to pitch a new fantasy-based toy line to compete in the growing boys’ action figure market.

His idea helped lay the foundation for what became one of Mattel’s biggest successes after the launch of the He-Man franchise, which later expanded into cartoons, comics, and merchandise worldwide. Although other creators and designers refined the final character and storyline, Sweet is widely credited with originating the core concept that defined He-Man’s look and appeal. His work at Mattel made him a significant figure in toy design history, especially in shaping the action figure boom of the 1980s.