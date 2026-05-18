RJ Mahvash CONFIRMS Her Appearance In Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2? Says 'I Would Definitely Come'

RJ Mahvash CONFIRMS Her Appearance In Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2? |

There has been much buzz around India’s Got Latent Season 2. However, it has not yet been officially announced when exactly the new season will release after the controversy. While it has been confirmed that there will be a Part 2 and RJ Mahvash might be a part of it, the former RJ and actress recently spoke about supporting her friends no matter what.

Talking about the upcoming season of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, Mahvash told Pinkvilla, "When we were shooting for a show, Samay asked me if I would attend the next season of his comedy talent show." She added, "And I told him I would definitely come for the show." This suggests that India’s Got Latent Season 2 is indeed happening, and RJ Mahvash could appear as a guest.

Further speaking about supporting Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, Mahvash said, "I wasn't knowing them on personal level. For me, Ranveer, Ashish and all them were big people. So I called them for the trailer launch and they all showed up." She added, "And so for me, that is real friendship. However wrong they will be, I will still support them."

How to Apply for Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2

The application link for India’s Got Latent Season 2 is now open. Fans who wish to attend the show as audience members can register on Samay Raina’s official website: https://samayraina.co/. Applicants need to click on “Apply,” after which a form will open requiring personal details.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 |

Participants must explain what their “latent” is and why the makers should select them for the show. They are also required to submit an audition tape showcasing their talent. According to the official website, "We will review every submission by hand." To join as an audience member, users must fill out a separate form with basic details.

When Will India’s Got Latent Season 2 Release?

The exact release date of India’s Got Latent Season 2 has not yet been announced by the makers. However, a recently leaked video showed Balraj Ghai claiming that the show would drop on May 9, 2026. This later turned out to be a promotional clip. Clarifying it, Balraj jokingly said, "Brand deals sirf Samay kar sakta hai kya?"