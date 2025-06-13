RJ Mahvash Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Tease Her About Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal (VIDEO)

Photo Via Instagram

RJ Mahvash and Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. Despite their repeated denials, the duo's constant outings and gestures towards each other seem to tell a different tale. Amid ongoing dating speculations, on Friday, June 13, Mahvash was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai. When the paparazzi teased her about her rumoured boyfriend Yuzi, her reaction quickly caught everyone's attention.

The moment Mahvash entered the lift, the paparazzi playfully teased her, "Bhai kaise hain? Aapke dost," hinting at Yuzvendra. Caught off guard, Mahvash's face lit up instantly, and despite trying to keep it cool, she couldn’t hide the deep blush.

Recently, RJ Mahvash shut down a troll who claimed she knew nothing about cricket and was merely cashing in on her Chahal’s name and fame.

It all began with Mahvash sharing several photos from IPL 2025, many of which showed her posing in the stands and spending time with players from Chahal's team, Punjab Kings, in the dressing room.

A troll commented under the post: "She's just grabbing followers in the name of Yuzi, I bet she even started watching cricket until recently (sic)." This did not sit well with Mahvash, who decided to shut him once and for all. "I have been hosting cricket since 2019, your knowledge is nil chotu! Research! (sic)," she replied.

However, in a recent podcast, she announced that she was "single and happy", without directly addressing the dating rumours with Chahal.

Rumours about Chahal and RJ Mahvash's alleged relationship began circulating around the time his marriage with Dhanashree Verma reportedly faced turbulence.