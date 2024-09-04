 Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam To Re-Release On September 13: 'Amazing To Revisit Those Days'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRiteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam To Re-Release On September 13: 'Amazing To Revisit Those Days'

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam To Re-Release On September 13: 'Amazing To Revisit Those Days'

Riteish Deshmukh said that he is overjoyed that his film "Tujhe Meri Kasam" is coming back to the theaters.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image

Actors and star couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's romantic film "Tujhe Meri Kasam", which marked their debut in Bollywood, is all set to re-release in theatres on September 13. Riteish said that he is overjoyed that his film "Tujhe Meri Kasam" is coming back to the theaters.

"This film was not just my debut but also the start of something beautiful in my life. It's amazing to revisit those early days and share this special moment with our fans once again. See you on the 13th September!" he said.

Read Also
Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh Pledge To Donate Their Organs: 'Nothing Greater Than Gift Of...
article-image

The 2003 film, which is a remake of the Malayalam film "Niram", was the first time the stars met and fell in love.

A thrilled Genelia revealed why the film is special to her even today. "This film holds a very special place in my heart as it marked the beginning of my journey in the film industry and with Riteish. I'm so excited for fans to experience the magic of this love story all over again," she said.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Paint Stocks Surge As Crude Oil Prices Plummet; Indigo Paints Leads With 5.21%
Indian Paint Stocks Surge As Crude Oil Prices Plummet; Indigo Paints Leads With 5.21%
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
Read Also
Genelia Calls Riteish Deshmukh 'The Greatest Man In Entire Universe', Pens Sweet Note On His...
article-image

After years of dating, Riteish and Genelia got married in 2012, according to Marathi traditions. They also had a Christian wedding in the church the next day. The couple welcomed their first son in 2014 and named him Riaan. They welcomed their second son Rahyl in 2016.

Distributed by True Entertainment, "Tujhe Meri Kasam" will be re-released in theaters across India, offering fans a chance to relive the magic. Originally released in January 2003, it was a big success and enjoyed over 100 days in theaters.

Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar, Produced by Late Shri Ramoji Rao the film is Disturbed by True Entertainment, the film will re-release in theaters on September 13

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While...

'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While...

No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor...

No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor...

'Locked Me Without Food, Gave Drug-Laced Water': Woman Makes SHOCKING Claims Against Malayalam Actor...

'Locked Me Without Food, Gave Drug-Laced Water': Woman Makes SHOCKING Claims Against Malayalam Actor...

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam To Re-Release On September 13: 'Amazing To...

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam To Re-Release On September 13: 'Amazing To...

'Won't Know If It's Kangana Ranaut Or Her Mother': HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi Says MP-Actress...

'Won't Know If It's Kangana Ranaut Or Her Mother': HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi Says MP-Actress...