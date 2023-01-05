Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh celebrate 20 years in tinseltown, talk about Salman Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and more

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh celebrated 20 years in the film industry on December 3. They made their acting debut in Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). The couple is currently basking in the success of its recently released Marathi film Ved. The Free Press Journal was a part of a special event to commemorate two decades of their glitzy journey.

How are you both feeling?

Riteish: This journey started on January 3, 2003 and it’s our luck we are going strong even today on January 3, 2023.

Genelia: 20 years ago and today 20 years later we are all together. This makes us feel nice.

Any one moment that you cherish throughout your journey?

Genelia: In 2003, it was amazing to see so much love and to see the same love now. There are no conditions like Shravani in Ved has brought that emotion. In both the films, he has brought that emotion. It was my first film with him and again I’m his heroine in his directorial debut so this is one moment I will always cherish.

Riteish: There have been good and happy moments. This moment on my first day in Latur I became an actor. It's an unforgettable moment. Again in Jan, 20 years later to see that directorial moment of my debut film being released… My dad is not there but this film is dedicated to him. This is an unforgettable moment.

Twenty years is a long journey, what was the best compliment Riteish gave you?

Genelia: Riteish’s best compliment for me is that he is a fan of my craft. It’s a big compliment. He is critical at times and when he appreciates me it feels nice.

How did you connect with your role in Ved?

Genelia: I’m like a middle class girl so I never tried to do extra glamorous stuff. I feel that the middle class connection is there. It’s God’s blessings. In the South people told me I’m like their family member.' This compliment I have received from Marathi folks too. This is a huge compliment which has worked for me in all the six industries that I have worked for.

You are giving tough competition in the remake to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s character. What are the differences in your character in this version?

Genelia: Samantha is a fabulous performer. I played this character as Riteish wanted me to play. At one point, she takes a stand and the touch Riteish added was with a clear intent. She walks out saying, “Aata bas”. Honestly for me, it was a difficult character to perform.

Do you think that Salman Khan’s cameo in the film proved to be lucky?

Riteish: Salman is more than luck. I call him bhau and more than being lucky, he is like my brother. In Lai Bhaari (2014), I wanted him to do a scene and I’m extremely grateful to him for that. While doing Ved, it wasn't difficult to convince him. When I called him, even before I could even ask him, he just said I will do whatever you want me to do in Ved. He is there to help people he loves and does it all for them. We are there to reciprocate the same love and respect he gives us.