Rising Singing Star Maahi Talks About His Musical Aspiration And Father, Singer Shaan

Shaan's teenaged son Maahi is making waves in the pop world with two of his singles scaling the popularity charts. He has just turned 19 but speaks in a measured manner about the beauty of his legacy and his privilege but emphasises that he is willing to pay his dues to create his own place under the sun.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your pop songs Sorry and Jaadugari have garnered millions of views on YouTube. How much of this response do you think is because of curiosity about Shaan's son?

Naturally, people will be curious and interested in the son of one of their favourite singers. If my favorite footballer's son is playing football, I'll definitely watch that game. So I get that. But the point is to impress as well. The audience is smart -- they don't give anyone their full commitment just because they are somebody's son. So my goal and my priority is to ensure those ears and eyes stay on the music video ... for me.

Your father started his singing career at the age of 5, singing jingles. Is that what prompted you to start your professional career so early at 18?

I had a similar start to my career. Thankfully, I got the opportunity to sing jingles as a kid too which gave me some experience behind the mike. Later, I would sing covers and upload them on YouTube after dubbing the song, shooting the video and editing it. This foundation has ensured that I have not entered singing blindfolded.

Are you continuing your education simultaneously?

Right now, I am on a gap year, but I'll be studying business starting July. I take academics very seriously. Growing up, my biggest fear was being a dud -- that guy in entertainment who has started at 18 and isn't too sharp.

You are a fourth generation singer-musician in your family. How aware are you of your legacy?

I am very proud of my musical lineage. It was started by my great-grandfather Jahar Mukherji who was a composer-lyricist. My daadu Manas Mukherji was a renowned music director who may not have reached the peak of stardom, but was highly respected within the fraternity. My grandmother was a singer and Sagarika bua has released tonnes of music with and without dad. My older brother is a musician as well. And my father, of course needs no introduction as a great singer. I hope to make all of them proud of me.

How would you describe your singing style?

I have been blessed with a baritone voice which I like to use a lot in my songs because today it is not as common as it was back in the day. Nowadays, there is a lot of husky singing which gives an emotional feel to the song, but I like an open singing style which you can say is the school of Kishore Kumarji.

You are being promoted by Saregama Talent. Did being Shaan's son influence your being chosen?

When I was around 15-16, I made a couple of original songs and I would go to music companies and pitch them. Dad and mom could get me into the room and obviously that's a huge privilege. But, after that, it was up to me. Saregama liked my track, but explained that by no means did they feel that I was ready to be launched by them yet. So I have spent the last two years just training -- not only in singing but also dance, acting, composing and dubbing workshops.

Were you nervous about performing at Cannes?

At Cannes, we performed at the Bharat Parv and the Bharat Pavilion for dignitaries and people in the same field. I am used to performing at colleges before people my age, so performing for my seniors obviously made me nervous. But they were so warm and receptive that the confidence just flowed in. I am terribly grateful to get such a prestigious stage so early in my career.

Your videos showcase some fluid dance moves. How important is it for a singer today to look good and dance well for music videos?

Absolutely important. You need to do things that set you apart. My goal is to be a good all-round entertainer. I want to explore acting also one day. For me, dancing is an integral part of performing. Being on stage and making people enjoy themselves — that's where the real passion is. Before I am a singer, I'm a performer.

Is film music next?

Hopefully, but right now the priority is pop music and being the face to my own voice.

Do you relate to your dad more as a singer or as a father?

He is always my father first, singer second. Our lines of communication are completely open for everything. There's a certain stereotype about father-son not showing affection for each other, but that is not how I have been raised.

Do the emotions expressed in Shaan's Tera hissa hoon about the father-son relationship speak to you?

That song does put me in emo mode. I think we are all a part of our fathers and that's the beauty of legacy. At the same time, we all have to pave our own paths; and that is what I am trying to do.