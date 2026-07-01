Rishita Kothari Bids Emotional Farewell To ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’, Reflects On 8-Month Journey |

Mumbai: Actress Rishita Kothari turned emotional as she bid farewell to her character Seher from the television show 'Seher Hone Ko Hai'.

The actress stated that the girl who once stepped onto the set with fear in her heart is now saying goodbye to the show.

The actress shared a heartfelt video montage featuring memorable clips from her journey as Seher in the show. Along with the video, she penned an emotional note reflecting on how her eight-month-long journey had been and also how deeply the character had become a part of her life.

She wrote, "The girl with those dreamy eyes... who walked onto this set with fear in her heart... is bidding goodbye today."

"Bahot kuch hai kehne ko... par aaj bhi shabdon ka saath nahi mil raha. Aasaan nahi tha... aur shayad isliye ye safar hamesha mere dil ke sabse kareeb rahega. Yaad hai mujhe woh 8 mahine pehle wali Rishu... haath mein scripts thi... aur dil mein sirf darr. Hazaaron sawaal."

(I have so much to say... but even today, words are failing me. It wasn't easy... and perhaps that's why this journey will always remain closest to my heart. I still remember the Rishu from eight months ago... with scripts in her hands and only fear in her heart. There were thousands of questions)

"Kya main Seher ko sach mein jee paungi?

Kya log usse samajh paayenge?

Kya woh hansa paayegi?

Kya woh rula paayegi?

Kya woh apni Ammi ke alawa kabhi kisi par bharosa kar paayegi?

Kya log usse apna paayenge?"

(Will I truly be able to live Seher's character? Will people understand her? Will she be able to make people laugh? Will she make them cry? Will she ever be able to trust anyone besides her mother? Will people accept her as their own?)

"Pata nahi kitne sawaal the... Shayad Rishu sirf Seher ko samajhna chahti thi. Aur phir... pata hi nahi chala kab Seher sirf ek character nahi rahi. Woh meri aadat ban gayi. Meri rooh ka ek hissa ban gayi."

(I don't know how many questions there were... Perhaps Rishu simply wanted to understand Seher. And then... I didn't even realize when Seher stopped being just a character. She became my habit. She became a part of my soul)

"Isliye shayad itne dino se chup thi. Samajh hi nahi aa raha tha ki alvida ki shuruaat kahan se karun. The girl with those dreamy eyes... who walked onto this set with fear in her heart... is bidding goodbye today."

(Maybe that's why I had been silent for so many days. I just couldn't figure out where to begin saying goodbye. The girl with those dreamy eyes... who walked onto this set with fear in her heart... is bidding goodbye today)

She added, "Safar chahe chhota ho ya lamba... yaad uski duration nahi, uski ehmiyat rehti hai. Aur ye safar meri zindagi ke sabse khoobsurat safaron mein se ek rahega. Aaj jitna bhi 'thank you' bolun... kam hoga. Kyunki aap sabke pyaar, duaon aur support ne hi Rishu ko... Seher bana diya."

(Whether a journey is short or long, what remains isn't its duration but its significance. And this journey will always be one of the most beautiful journeys of my life. No matter how many times I say 'thank you,' it will never be enough. It is your love, prayers and support that transformed Rishu into Seher)

She further added, "Har uss insaan ka dil se shukriya jisne mujhe kabhi ek message bheja, dua di, meri khushi mein khush hua, meri takleef mein mere saath khada raha. Shayad aapko kabhi ehsaas bhi na ho... par aap sabne mujhe bahut sambhala hai. Aur haan.... is safar ne bahut kuch sikhaya. Sabse bada sabak? Kabhi kabhi dil se zyada dimaag ki sunni chahiye…"

(My heartfelt thanks to every person who ever sent me a message, prayed for me, celebrated my happiness and stood by me in my difficult times. You may never even realize it... but all of you have supported me immensely. And yes... this journey taught me a lot. The biggest lesson? Sometimes you should listen to your mind more than your heart...)

She concluded, "Kyuki dil bahut khoobsurat hota hai... Par takleef bhi wahi sabse zyada deta hai. Alvida, Seher. Tum sirf ek kirdaar nahi thi... Tum meri zindagi ka ek hissa ban gayi. Dua me yaad rakhna. #seher #seherhonekohai."

(Because the heart is very beautiful... but it is also the one that causes the deepest pain. Goodbye, Seher. You were never just a character... You became a part of my life. Keep me in your prayers. #seher #seherhonekohai)

Reacting to the post, actress Mahhi Vij, who essayed the role of Kausar, Seher's mother, commented, "My little baby love u."

A few weeks ago, Mahhi Vij had also bid farewell to 'Seher Hone Ko Hai' after her track came to an end. Her portrayal of Kausar and her on-screen bond with Rishita Kothari's Seher received appreciation from viewers.

For the uninitiated, 'Seher Hone Ko Hai' has emerged as one of the top-rated fiction shows on Indian television. The show also stars Parth Samthaan in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, over the past few weeks, there had been reports suggesting differences between co-stars Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari. However, none of them even publicly or officially acknowledged any issues or confirmed the speculation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)