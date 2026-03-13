Rishi Kapoor's Family Secures Rights Over Use Of His Name To Prevent Commercial Misuse

Late actor Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor |

The Kapoor family took a legal step to protect the legacy of late actor Rishi Kapoor. The family has reportedly secured copyright rights over the veteran star’s name to ensure that it is not used without their approval.

According to a report in India Today, the family recently obtained permission to copyright the actor’s name. This means that any person or organisation wishing to use "Rishi Kapoor" in a professional, commercial, or public context will now need prior consent from the family.

A source told the portal, “As per the copyright, anyone wanting to use the name Rishi Kapoor or mention it in any capacity would need prior permission from the family.” The step, the source added, was taken to ensure that the late actor’s name and reputation are not misused following his passing.

Rishi Kapoor, one of the most beloved stars of Hindi cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after battling leukemia.

During his long journey in the film industry, the actor appeared in over 150 films and became known for his charm as a romantic hero in the 1970s and 1980s. He won hearts early in his career with iconic films like Bobby, and later reinvented himself with powerful character-driven performances in movies such as Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, and Mulk.

In recent years, several prominent public figures and Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kajol, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, have taken similar legal measures to protect their names, likenesses, and intellectual property. These steps are typically aimed at preventing unauthorised commercial use, including merchandise, brand endorsements, or other ventures that may attempt to capitalise on a celebrity’s identity without proper permission.

With this move, the Kapoor family aims to ensure that Rishi Kapoor’s name continues to be associated only with projects and uses that respect his legacy and contribution to Indian cinema.