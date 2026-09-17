Rise And Fall Season 2 Contestants: Swara Bhasker, Shehzad Poonawalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel To Participate In Virender Sehwag-Hosted Show

After The Alliance, Lock Upp, and the ongoing Bigg Boss season 20, now one more reality show is all set to start soon. We are talking about season 2 of Rise And Fall which will premiere on September 26, 2026. Season 1 of the show, which streamed on MX Player, is all set for its second season, which will be hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag. The first season's host was Ashneer Grover. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of Rise And Fall 2 and revealed four contestants who will be a part of the show.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, politician Shehzad Poonawalla, and TV actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan Patel are the confirmed contestants. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens React To Rise And Fall Season 2 Contestants

While all four contestants are surely quite interesting, Priyanka's fans can't keep calm after knowing that she will be participating in Rise And Fall season 2. A netizen commented, "THE MOTHER PRIYANKA HAS ARRIVED, EVERYONE ELSE CAN TAKE A SEAT (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "My both favourite lovely people my queen PCC or king karan ufff so much excited (sic)." One more netizen commented, "She served attitude, aura and main-character energy in BB16… now watch her do it again (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, clearly, for now, Priyanka is everyone's favourite contestant.

Rise And Fall Theme

Rise And Fall is a reality show where celebrities are divided into two groups. While one group gets a chance to stay in luxury apartment, another group has to stay in the basement and fight for survival. However, the show gives a chance to contestants to upgrade themselves from the basement to luxury apartment, and even contestants from the luxury apartment can also fall and go into the basement.

Rise And Fall season 1 Winner

Arjun Bijlani was the winner of Rise And Fall season 1, which premiered last year.