RIPPriyankaReddy: Does RIP mean rape in peace, asks RJ Ginnie

The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinarian was found under a culvert near here on Thursday, a day after she went missing. The veterinarian was suspected to have been raped and murdered by two persons who offered to help her punctured two-wheeler repaired.

Priyanka Reddy is suspected to have been killed near Tondupally toll plaza of Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town in Ranga Reddy district.

Netizens took to Twitter to vent their anger and frustration by trending #RIPPriyankaReddy. With many demanding death penalty for the culprits.

Rj Ginnie from Radio City took to Twitter to share a video asking peopkle what does RIP stand for. In the video, she explains the horrifying events and asked people what exactly does RIP stand for, rest in peace of rape in peace?

Here's the video: