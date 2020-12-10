Entertainment

By IANS

The 83-year-old director gained fame after directing the 1979 movie, but revealed that he was only able to helm it due to others dropping out

Ridley Scott wasn't the first choice to direct 'Alien'

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Ridley Scott says he was the fifth choice to direct the iconic sci-fi horror film Alien. The 83-year-old director gained fame after directing the 1979 movie, but revealed that he was only able to helm it due to others dropping out, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I wasn't first choice, I was fifth choice to direct 'Alien'," he said.

He also shared how the late Robert Altman had been asked to direct the movie. Scott said: "But if you're stupid enough to ask Altman to direct a science fiction... He just said, 'What? You're kidding me? Give me a break. Are you out of your mind?'"

The film, which starred Sigourney Weaver and John Hurt, had the sequels "Aliens" (1986), "Alien 3" (1992), and "Alien Resurrection" (1997). A crossover with the "Predator" was seen in the "Alien vs. Predator" films -- "Alien vs. Predator" (2004) and "Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem" (2007). A prequel series directed by Scott comprises "Prometheus" (2012) and "Alien: Covenant" (2017).

Scott is also known for blockbusters such as "Blade Runner" and "Gladiator".

