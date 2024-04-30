 Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal To Welcome Their First Child In July: Report
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal To Welcome Their First Child In July: Report

After wrapping up the promotions of Heeramandi, Richa will take some time off to solely focus on her health, and will resume shoots only after the child's delivery

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who is currently in her third trimester, is all set to welcome her first child with actor Ali Fazal in July. The actress is presently busy with the promotions of her upcoming web series, Heeramandi, and is seen flaunting her baby bump at promotional events.

A report in India Today stated that after wrapping up the promotions of Heeramandi, Richa will take some time off to solely focus on her health as she is now in her third trimester. The actress might indulge in reading scripts and finalising projects during this time, however, she will resume shoots only after the delivery of her baby.

The actress seems to have already wrapped up her pending work before going on her much-needed maternity break.

article-image

It was in February 2024 that Richa and Ali took to their social media handles to announce the news of their pregnancy with their fans. "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world," the post read, along with a picture, which had the numbers "1+1=3" written in it.

Richa and Ali got legally married in 2021, however, it was in October 2023, that they announced it to the world and hosted some grand pre-wedding ceremonies and reception parties. The two met on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2012 and fell in love, and dated for nearly 9 years before tying the knot.

