Revealed! Why Aranyak star Raveena Tandon thinks theatres will still stay relevant

Raveena Tandon is currently basking in the glory of accolades coming her way for her OTT debut, Aranyak. The actress, who always believes in playing fair and square, has seen the evolution of roles written for females in films over the past two decades. In a candid chat with the Free Press Journal, she tells it all. Excerpts:

You got rave reviews on Aranyak. What made you choose it?

I was offered many shows on OTT previously, but I didn’t find them apt. When Aranyak was offered to me, I was blown away with the narrative, treatment and subject. I am happy that the audience loved it.

Do you feel theatres will ever fade?

OTT has definitely changed the game for the industry. There’s a scope of so much talent. Our industry has always adapted to any change that has come. With the invasion of coloured TV sets, VCR’s, DVD’s, LCD’s and now mobile viewing, I feel each era has seen its transformation in the world of entertainment. Still, I don’t feel that theatres will ever go out of fashion. They have their own charm. There are certain films that you have to experience on the big screen with surround sound.

Do you believe that OTT has drastically changed the image of roles for women?

Yes, I agree with this, but even films are changing a lot. The change has begun in every possible way. Women's roles are much more pivotal than the earlier times.

How did you cope with the pandemic?

During the lockdown, I got to spend ample time with my kids, Rasha and Ranbir. They are always busy with their schools. We had lunches and dinners together, and I am glad that my entire family got to be together.

During the early ’90s, stars were very reclusive, but the paparazzi now have taken over. Your thoughts?

Yes, it has become a big thing in today’s time, but paps have always respected my privacy and have been very cooperative. But yes, one has to be alert whenever you step out.

For the kind of work you do currently, do you still feel competitive?

I have always been healthily competitive and believed in it too. You won’t come across any film or project of mine, even back in the ’90s where I have replaced someone. I have always been fair, and being a healthy competitor isn’t a wrong thing.

Besides awaiting the release of KGF 2, what have you been up to?

I have been reading a lot of scripts. I am hoping to finalise something soon.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:44 AM IST