Revealed! THIS is why Disha Patani feels Malang will always be a special film

Released on February 7, 2020, Malang marked its second anniversary yesterday. Directed by Mohit Suri, it stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive brief chat.

An excited Disha shares, "Shooting for Malang will always be one of the most special and unforgettable experiences of my life. From all the action to drama, romance and thrill, the movie had a bit of everything which allowed me to explore so many variations within myself and portray that on-screen."

When asked what made her greenlight the project, Disha says, "It was a very exciting role, and within five minutes into the narration, I said yes to it. Because, very rarely do you get the opportunity to play grey characters, and when I got it, I jumped at it."

Elaborating further, she adds, "I love villains. I loved being a baddie on screen. Also, being a water baby, I thoroughly enjoyed performing water sports while shooting the film. I have had a whale of a time working with the finest of talents, including Anil sir, Mohit sir, Aditya and Kunal."

While Disha soared the temperature high in the film, Aditya performed high-octane stunt sequences and learned Kalaripayattu. The film is backed by Luv Films, T-Series and Northern Lights Entertainment. Disha is gearing up for her next three big films in 2022 — KTina, Ek Villain Returns, and Yodha.

Meanwhile, for the coming year, Aditya is gearing up for two out-and-out action ventures, OM: The Battle Within and the Thadam remake. Aditya is also grabbing headlines for his upcoming OTT show, The Night Manager's Hindi remake.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:01 AM IST