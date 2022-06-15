Revealed! THIS is what Puneet Issar has to say about collaborating with Salman Khan for Gama Pehalwan

Puneet Issar, who is best known as Duryodhan in B. R. Chopra’s TV series Mahabharat, will be playing an experimental role for the first time in a play called Dhappa. It is written, produced and directed by Akshay Mishra. It is set to premiere on June 18 at St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra (Mumbai). The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about Dhappa, Puneet shares, “We are doing the premier of Dhappa for the first time. I was surprised by how these guys have thought about me. What is that one reason that they decided to approach me? I had Raavan Ki Ramayan in 2015. I played Raavan. Then I wrote Mahabharata from Duryodhan’s point of view. Directed the play and produced it. That was also a super-hit play. I was doing only these two plays and also kept doing their shows regularly. I decided to hear it, and this character has a total 360-degree turn. I was reminded of my institute days for once when I completed my course, and then before getting into the industry, you just wish to do certain kinds of roles. I liked it, and I have a talent in me to break my mould. I play the character of a passionate filmmaker and a writer.”

When asked what allured him to the role in Dhappa, he explains, “When the director narrated the script, I was awed as it has live and earthy music. It’s new original music. Akshay himself has composed the music with his own thought process. This musical play will take us to that era. The dialogues are psychologically motivated. I am re-inventing.”

Talking about work on the film front, Puneet says, “In The Kashmir Files, I played commissioner. Then in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, my character was a welcome change. My role was brilliant.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar did not fare well at the box office, but Puneet is very happy with the way his role shaped out in the film. “I just believe in destiny. We work to the best of our ability. We don’t know what works and what doesn’t work, as that depends on the audience. The film has received great reviews, and mine was a fantastic role. I play soft, normal and a low-key character. People have loved my role. As actors, we always want to work. Definitely, if the film works, it feels good,” he states.

When asked how he looks at the change in doing different roles at this age, Puneet avers, “This can be called my third, fourth innings. It’s like the last man standing. God has been kind. I am like the phoenix that stands up above.”

On a parting note, he spills the beans about his upcoming projects. “I am writing and directing Gama Pehalwan. It got delayed because of the lockdown. Salman Khan is producing it. My Mahabharata play from Dhuryodhan’s point of view will be launched in Nehru Auditorium on July 16,” he signs off.