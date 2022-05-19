Revealed! THIS is what Arjun Rampal has to say about his Dhaakad co-star Kangana Ranaut

Arjun Rampal will soon be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is all set to hit the silver screen on May 20. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be an antagonist opposite Kangana in Dhaakad?

I feel proud that Dhaakad might change the perception. The entire world has been battling with gender discrimination for a very long time. I have been surrounded by a big brigade of women throughout my life as my support system. Since the beginning, I have always supported women-centric films, be it Dil Ka Rishta with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Dil Hai Tumhara with Preity Zinta. After seeing the final outcome, I am very proud of Dhaakad. I don’t think India has seen something like this ever, not only the action but also the story.

Have you undergone any action training for the film?

The action is more brutal here. He kills with an axe, shoots and is very violent with his hands. It is very raw. Since I have done action movies in the past, so I know the process, and it comes quite easy to me. I come from a place where if you raise a hand on a woman, then I’ll break you, but my concern was how to fight with a woman in the film. But then, I realised that my character Rudraveer is so ruthless that it will be justified.

How was your camaraderie with Kangana?

Kangana and I go back a really long time. We both won our National Awards together in Delhi, and we kept on meeting each other here and there. We also did a film (Rascals) together. I had full faith in the script, characters and characterisation. It was really fun working with her. Hats off to her. When people will see this movie, they will be blown away by the phenomenal action.

Have your choices become wiser over the last few years?

I don’t think that I have become wiser, sometimes it’s the reason why you do a film. Unfortunately, actors get stuck and caught up in wanting to prove themselves, please people etc. I have made very good choices in the past, too, but at times, if they don’t work, then you feel you made a wrong choice. It is very difficult for everyone to come on the same page while making a film. But now, I do films only for my satisfaction.

Besides your Telugu debut, will we see you in more pan India films now?

I am currently shooting for a Telugu film with Pawan Kalyan. It is a period drama, and I am playing a popular historical figure, but I signed this movie around three years ago. Back then, no one had any idea what RRR, the KGF franchise or Pushpa: The Rise would do. It has been a wonderful experience working there. They are meticulous, and there’s a lot to learn. I have always felt that when making a film, language, caste, colour, or creed doesn’t matter.

