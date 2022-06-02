Revealed! THIS is how Wagle Ki Duniya fame Aanjjan Srivastav celebrated his 74th birthday!

Veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav celebrated 74th birthday with the team of Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, Hats Off Productions’ unit, director Rajkumar Santoshi, actor Dilip Joshi and a couple of his close friends from the industry.

Having completed more than 35 years on the silver screen and 50+ years in theatre, Aanjjan continues to be the Shrinivas Wagle today and will continue to inspire his audiences with his charm and diligence.

Aanjjan celebrated his special day with lots of gusto and aplomb. Also present at the bash were Sudhir Pandey, Satish Shah, Sumit Raghavan, Bharti Achrekar, Anang Desai, JD Majethia and others.

This is the first time the veterans of television and the cast and crew came together under one roof to celebrate! Last year the team made sure to keep the spirits high despite the lockdown by celebrating the Aanjjans 73rd with a surprise virtual get-together. Truly the Wagle family lovingly keeps glued to each other off-screen!.

“I am very happy that everyone celebrated my birthday with so much love. We all share a lot of love with each other whenever we meet. I do not consider birthdays much. This year all this has been possible with the love and support of my daughters, Ranjana, Nupoor and son. I will always be thankful to my family, friends and my fellow actors in the industry. They’re and have always been by my side. That’s what matters most for an actor, to be with the ones you’ve worked with so far till the very end,” Aanjjan says.