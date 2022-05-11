Rest in peace Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma breathed his last on May 10. He was born on January 13, 1938. Today (May 11), his last respects will be held at Abhijit Building, JVDP Scheme in Mumbai, from 10 am to 1 pm. His last rites are scheduled to take place at Pawan Hans crematorium at 2.30 later in the afternoon.

Anup Jalota

Pic: Instagram/anupjalotaonline

“The demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharmaji is a huge loss to the music industry. Such talented musicians don’t take birth on this earth regularly. No one can dare to bring our music to such great heights. He was as beautiful as his instrument and a very humble human being. When anyone met him, his handsome personality would not allow them to remove their eyes off him. May God bless his soul and give the family the strength to be able to bear this huge loss.”

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

Advertisement

Pic: Instagram/routes2rootsngo

“It’s again a sad and manhoos day in Bhartiya shastriya sangeet arena. Pt Shivkumar Sharmaji had taken santoor to such great heights, and his contribution is unparalleled. He will always be known for his work and musical contribution to the Indian musical domain. Whenever I met him, he would always encourage me, and his blessings were always showered on me. I understand the forthcoming generations will learn from whatever art he has given to all of us. Hope we all tread on his path shown to all of us. This feels like one of our own family members has left us and gone. It feels like a huge vacuum is created today as he has left us. My shradhanjali to his departed soul.”

Madhushree Bhattacharya

Pic: Instagram/madhushreemusic

Advertisement

“Pt. Shivkumar Sharmaji’s name is synonymous with santoor. This is not an Indian instrument. It’s a foreign instrument. He established this instrument through classical music in the entire world. Shivkumar Sharmaji’s contribution is known to the entire world. He was such a great kalakar. Right from our childhood days, we would listen to his programmes. I had watched this classical programme in Kolkata, and whenever such programmes were organised, I would surely attend. After I came to Mumbai, I met him at his residence innumerable times. Shivkumarji is a personality who rarely takes birth in this world…He is a legend in the musical world. In the filmy musical arena, his contribution is great even though he has given less music in films. His mind-blowing contribution in Silsila, Chandini and Darr is memorable and has left undying impressions in our minds and hearts. Whenever I met him, he met me very humbly. He was such a handsome and down to earth personality.”

Amjad Ali Khan

PIC: Instagram/aaksarod

“The passing away of Pandit Shivkumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of santoor, and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it’s a personal loss, and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever!”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 06:32 AM IST