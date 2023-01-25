Republic Day 2023: Asha Negi, Sonu Kakkar, other celebs reveal their favourite patriotic films

We all love our country and our hearts swell with pride and patriotism on special days like Republic Day. The Free Press Journal caught up with the stars for an exclusive chat on patriotism and patriotic films they love.

Isha Koppikar Narang

“My favourite patriotic film is Chak De! India (2007). What a movie! Whenever I see this film and the climax scene, especially when we see the Indian flag going upwards, it gives me goosebumps. You get that true feeling of being an Indian.”

Asha Negi

“Patriotism to me is very simple. In today’s time, we don't need people to say 'main desh ke liye jaan de duga ya de dugi'. People need to just be kind to each other, to keep their country clean and avoid dividing the country into religions. I have enjoyed watching most of the patriotic films and Raazi (2018) is one of them.”

Sunny Hinduja

“Patriotism for me is love, respect, and empathy for each other. When I hear the word patriotism, my heart goes out to all those who are serving in the military. People who are there for our safety are awake on the border so that we are safe. A big salute to them. My favourite patriotic film is Border (1997). Because of that film, for the first time, I got to know what army soldiers sacrifice. When I saw the film, I had so much respect for them, for our country, and for how selflessly they serve.”

Apoorva Arora

“Patriotism to me lies in the smallest of things like paying my taxes on time, being compassionate and kind towards my fellow Indians especially people who are less privileged. If I am able to help them in any way, that's where my patriotism lies. Border and Lagaan (2001) are my favourite films. I watched Border with my parents when I was younger. It paints a clear picture of what the army does for us and their role in keeping us safe. Lagaan, of course, cricket is something that as an Indian unites. I heard so many stories from my friends who were fans of the sport of how the Britishers used to treat Indians when it came to cricket. I would probably watch the film on Republic Day.”

Yuvika Chaudhary

“My favourite patriotic film is Rang De Basanti (2006) what a masterpiece it is! The movie depicts how the young generation can also be inspired by the sacrifices of our beloved freedom fighters. Nation belongs to everyone and the youth plays a pivotal role in the country's development. I really have respect for those who are day in and day out fighting for the country.”

Sonu Kakkar

“My favourite patriotic film is Border as it is the film where we witnessed the struggle and patriotism of our soldiers very closely. Three of my favourite patriotic melodies are Ae Watan, Maa Tujhe Salaam and Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera. The lyrics of these songs are magical and they make you feel the love for your country while listening to them on Republic Day. These spellbinding patriotic songs from Hindi cinema evoke patriotism and nationalism in all.”

