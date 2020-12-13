Remembering the Korean maverick Kim Ki-duk

In terms of his output, his most accessible work can be 3-Iron (2004), where we see a squatter first protecting and then falling for a woman who is abused by her husband. The movie gives you a strange sensation. There are few dialogues in the movie, but that’s enough for the narrative to move forward. This won Duk the Best Director award at the 61st Venice Film Festival. Awards were not a stranger to him. He won them at some of the major film festivals of the worlds like Berlin, Cannes etc. His movies were revered worldwide. His was a cult voice, a voice that went beyond what other Korean mavericks like Park Chan-wook, Lee Chang-dong, Bong Joon-ho or Hong Sang-soo were trying.

Duk’s movies were both carnivalesque affair and a passion song. They thrived on people who broke the law, who were trying to become invisible, gangsters, prostitutes — everyone who were on the edge, trying to run away but were trapped. Just like Kim Ki-duk himself. At one side we had the Korean rom-coms, and on the other side we had the Korean thrillers or action movies or the art house stuff that were non-controversial. And somewhere between them, Kim Ki-duk tried to carve his own place, creating his own binary through his narratives. While he dealt with a number of themes, the most recurring one was relationships between two broken individuals. And while others might have sought solace in them, these relationships were painted with different colours of abuse, which many find difficult to understand and accept.