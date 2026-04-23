Remembering Satyajit Ray: A look At His Timeless Cinematic Masterpieces On His 34th Death Anniversary

Satyajit Ray Death Anniversary |

Satyajit Ray, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers of all time, was also a screenwriter, artist, and author who left his legacy behind and died on April 23, 1992. He was born on May 2, 1921, in Kolkata. He started his career as a commercial artist and became an independent filmmaker after meeting French filmmaker Jean Renoir and viewing Vittorio De Sica's Italian neorealist film 'Bicycle Thieves' (1948) during a visit to London.

The legendary filmmaker brought Indian cinema to the global stage, winning numerous international awards, including the Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in 1992. He directed 37 films, which include features, short films, and documentaries. On his 34th death anniversary, let's take a look at some of his evergreen films.

Pather Panchali

Pather Panchali is a drama film which was released in 1955. The film is an adaptation of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's 1929 Bengali novel of the same name. Pather Panchali revolves around a poor Brahmin family struggling to survive in a rural village of Bengal.

The World of Apu (Apu Sansar)

The World of Apu is another film which you should add to your bucket list. The film was released in theatres on May 1, 1959, and received widespread acclaim. It revolves around a poor and jobless young man in Kolkata who aspires to become a writer, but what happens when he unexpectedly marries? The film received numerous accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 1955.

Aparajito

Aparajito is the second part of The Apu Trilogy. It is an adaptation of the last part of Bibhutibhushan Bannerjee's novel Pather Panchali. The film follows Apu's journey from a young boy in Varanasi to an ambitious student in Calcutta. The film won 11 international awards, including the Golden Lion and Critics Award at the Venice Film Festival, becoming the first film to ever win both awards.

Devi

Devi is a 1960 drama film that features Sharmila Tagore in a lead role. The film revolves around a young bride named Doyamoyee who is forced into a life of misery when her superstitious father-in-law dreams that she is an incarnation of Goddess Kali.

Charulata

Charulata is based on Rabindranath Tagore's novella Nastanirh. The film follows a lonely, intelligent housewife named Charu who lives in a rich household. What happens when she falls in love with her husband's witty cousin? The film features Soumitra Chatterjee, Madhabi Mukherjee, and Shailen Mukherjee in the lead roles.