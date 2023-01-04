Regina Cassandra to play IPS officer in Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

2023 has started on a stunning note for Regina Cassandra's fans as the actress recently announced her latest collaboration with ZEE5 titled Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke.

Regina will essay the role of an IPS officer in the crime-thriller. She is well-known for her projects like Evaru, Kavya Iyer, Mughizh and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is going to be a game-changer for Regina as she's going to play a powerful character on screen.

The series is inspired by true events and highlights the personal sacrifices and dedication by officers in uniform.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller is helmed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and it focuses on Kavya, a woman IPS officer, played by Regina Cassandra.

Read Also Regina Cassandra reveals why she hasn't done Hindi films after Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga