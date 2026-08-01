Ravi Kishan's ₹35 Lakh Watch Steals The Show In Viral 'Har Har Bhole Namah Shivaya' Video |

Bhojpuri superstar and actor-politician Ravi Kishan has become the latest internet sensation after a video of him passionately singing 'Har Har Bhole Namah Shivaya' went viral across social media. While his devotional rendition won hearts, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice another detail, the luxurious watch on his wrist. And if reports are to be believed, the timepiece comes with a jaw-dropping price tag that is sure to leave you stunned.

Ravi Kishan's Watch In Viral Shiv Bhajan Video Steals The Spotlight

Lately, Ravi Kishan has been making headlines for his viral one-liners, from his "home from work" quip to his "jaldi the late" remark. However, it was his soulful rendition of the Shiv bhajan 'Har Har Bhole Namah Shivaya' that truly struck a chord with fans. Dressed in a light blue shirt paired with white trousers, a statement scarf, and a silver wristwatch, Ravi's devotional performance quickly went viral. While many praised his voice, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice the luxury timepiece on his wrist. According to Insanely Luxurious Indians, the actor was sporting a Hublot Big Bang Meca-10.

The Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 is one of the Swiss luxury brand's most distinctive timepieces, known for its open-worked (skeleton) dial that showcases the intricate mechanical movement inside. Inspired by Meccano-style construction, the manual-winding watch features an impressive 10-day power reserve, a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment, and a bold industrial design that has made it a favourite among luxury watch enthusiasts. Depending on the model and material, the watch is priced in the luxury segment, with several variants retailing well above Rs 30 lakh. As per Urban Nxt, the watch Ravi was wearing reportedly costs around Rs. 35 Lakh.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Ravi Kishan's wristwear has grabbed attention. In another viral video, watch enthusiasts identified the timepiece on his wrist as the Richard Mille RM 11-03 Flyback Chronograph, although the model has not been officially confirmed by the actor. The luxury Swiss watch is known for its skeletonised automatic movement, flyback chronograph, oversized date display and the use of premium materials such as titanium and rose gold. As per several media reports and luxury watch pages, the timepiece is worth around Rs. 2.7 crore.