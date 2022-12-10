e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRaveena Tandon gets nostalgic as Aranyak completes 1 year: 'Rejected 20 projects before signing it'

Raveena Tandon gets nostalgic as Aranyak completes 1 year: 'Rejected 20 projects before signing it'

Raveena Tandon portrayed the role of Kasturi Dogra, an IPS officer from Himachal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Raveena Tandon in Aranyak |
Follow us on

Raveena Tandon's Aranyak has completed one year. It was premiered on December 10, 2021, on Netflix.

Raveena made her OTT debut with the series. Written by Charudutt Acharya and directed by Vinay Waikul, the story is based on a famous Bengali namesake novel authored by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay.

Raveena Tandon portrayed the role of Kasturi Dogra, an IPS officer from Himachal.

On the occasion of Aranyak’s one year anniversary, Raveena seemed to become nostalgic while recalling her experience. She revealed, “I have rejected almost twenty projects before choosing Aranyak. I feel content and proud that it shaped up well and gave more insights into women empowerment.”

Read Also
Raveena Tandon says forest department's jeep was on tourism track after Satpura Reserve officials...
article-image

The actress has also won several awards for this character. She still feels like on cloud nine as Aranyak had received rave reviews from critics as well as audiences. The series is a tight slow-burn that is riveting from start to finish.

The story of Aranyak revolves around political ploys, personal agendas and the myth of a murderous entity all surface as two mismatched hill station police officers navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder.

Raveena seems like to make everyone’s head turn again as she is working on another absolutely different project Ghudchadi, a family entertainer, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. She has also bagged another exciting project, Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shukla. The actress has also revealed that she will return with Aranyak Season 2.

Read Also
Raveena Tandon shares pic with ‘favourite bois’ Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shivangi Joshi dating Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Randeep Rai? Here's what we know

Shivangi Joshi dating Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Randeep Rai? Here's what we know

Sulochana Chavan, Marathi singer and Lavani samradhni, dies at 92 in Mumbai

Sulochana Chavan, Marathi singer and Lavani samradhni, dies at 92 in Mumbai

Bhabhi actress Veena Kapoor murdered by son over property dispute in Juhu, Nilu Kohli reveals...

Bhabhi actress Veena Kapoor murdered by son over property dispute in Juhu, Nilu Kohli reveals...

Abhishek Kapoor on 1 year of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: 'Grateful that I got a chance to tell this...

Abhishek Kapoor on 1 year of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: 'Grateful that I got a chance to tell this...

Photos: Alaya F starts filming for Srikanth Bolla biopic Sri

Photos: Alaya F starts filming for Srikanth Bolla biopic Sri