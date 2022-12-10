Raveena Tandon gets nostalgic as Aranyak completes 1 year: 'Rejected 20 projects before signing it'

Raveena Tandon in Aranyak |

Raveena Tandon's Aranyak has completed one year. It was premiered on December 10, 2021, on Netflix.

Raveena made her OTT debut with the series. Written by Charudutt Acharya and directed by Vinay Waikul, the story is based on a famous Bengali namesake novel authored by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay.

Raveena Tandon portrayed the role of Kasturi Dogra, an IPS officer from Himachal.

On the occasion of Aranyak’s one year anniversary, Raveena seemed to become nostalgic while recalling her experience. She revealed, “I have rejected almost twenty projects before choosing Aranyak. I feel content and proud that it shaped up well and gave more insights into women empowerment.”

The actress has also won several awards for this character. She still feels like on cloud nine as Aranyak had received rave reviews from critics as well as audiences. The series is a tight slow-burn that is riveting from start to finish.

The story of Aranyak revolves around political ploys, personal agendas and the myth of a murderous entity all surface as two mismatched hill station police officers navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder.

Raveena seems like to make everyone’s head turn again as she is working on another absolutely different project Ghudchadi, a family entertainer, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. She has also bagged another exciting project, Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shukla. The actress has also revealed that she will return with Aranyak Season 2.