Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Actors' Wikipedia Pages Updated

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding |

Finally, on Thursday, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot. In the morning, their wedding took place according to Telugu rituals, and now, in the evening, one more wedding ceremony will happen according to Kodava rituals. Well, the couple has not yet shared their wedding pictures on Instagram, but their Wikipedia pages have been updated.

On Vijay's Wikipedia page, Rashmika's name has been added as spouse, and on Rashmika's page, Vijay's name is added. Check out the screenshots of their respective Wikipedia pages below...

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Age Gap

Vijay is currently 36 years old, and Rashmika is 29. So, the age gap between them is seven years. While their onscreen chemistry was loved by one and all, their off-screen chemistry has been the talk of the town for the past few years.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Relationship

Rashmika and Vijay have been in a relationship for the past few years. But they never openly spoke about it. However, they kept giving hints to their fans by sharing individual pictures from the same location.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Announcement

While they decided to keep their relationship a secret, just a few days before the wedding, they informed their fans about their big day. Rashmika and Vijay posted on Instagram, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves — you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love! (sic)"

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception

After their wedding in Udaipur, the Geetha Govindam actors have organised a wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4.