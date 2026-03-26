Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda One Month Anniversary: Actress Thanks Her 'Knights In Shining Armour', Calls Journey An 'Insane' Ride

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda One Month Anniversary |

Vijay Deverakonda’s wife, Rashmika Mandanna, has surprised fans by sharing another set of pictures from her wedding celebrations. Posting glimpses from her sangeet night, the actress expressed gratitude to her close ones who stood by her side and made the big day special. As she marked one month of her marriage, Rashmika described it as something that once felt like a “far-off thought.”

Celebrating one month anniversary of her wedding, Rashmika wrote on Instagram, "I can’t believe it’s been a month already. Being married felt like such a far off thought, and now we’ve been married for a month… it’s insane."

She then went on to thank some of the women in her life who were "knights in shining armour" on her wedding day.

In her post, Rashmika thanked three women whom she called her backbone. She tagged Aishwarya Kolla, aka Icha, writing, "The words “thank you” would mean nothing compared to the gratitude, love, and adoration I have for you. You’ve literally been a pillar of strength for me for so many years, in ways we can’t talk about publicly and this wedding was what it was because of you." She also thanked her for always being just a phone call away and making things easier, adding that she feels grateful to have Icha in her life.

Rashmika then expressed her gratitude to Mangati Priya, photographer and co-founder of RVR Pro, for coming on board and becoming like family. She wrote, "We wanted to create something magical, and you did just that. EVERYTHING was spot on!" The actress also thanked the entire RVR team for capturing beautiful moments.

She further thanked Arpita for bringing all their ideas to life, writing, "We had the most unconventional ideas, and you never said no- not even once! I am so, so grateful. THANK YOU."

Rashmika also extended her thanks to everyone present at the wedding who encouraged them to enjoy their special day to the fullest, and she says they truly did. She concluded by sharing pictures with the important women in her life, including her mother and mother-in-law, who made the day even more special.