Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Jet Off To Udaipur For Their Grand 'VIROSH' Wedding On February 26- Watch VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda | Virayani/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to get married on February 26, 2026. The ceremony will take place at a heritage palace in Udaipur. The couple were spotted at the airport today (February 23, 2026) as they left for their wedding celebrations.

The two were seen twinning in coordinated outfits while walking through the airport. Vijay donned a leather jacket paired with a white shirt and white pants. Meanwhile, Rashmika wore a blazer styled with a white shirt and white pants. Before heading inside, both took time to interact with their fans. The couple were seen leaving Hyderabad for their wedding in Udaipur, and videos from the airport are now circulating on the internet. Watch below:

The couple has officially announced their wedding, saying, "We would like to name it- The wedding of VIROSH", the name that was given by Vijay and Rashmika's fans. Sharing the news through an official statement, the duo wrote, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves- you were already there." They also spoke about how the name "VIROSH" was lovingly given to them by their fans and how they are carrying it forward as the official name of their wedding. The couple further expressed heartfelt gratitude to their fans for showering them with immense love and support.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda |

Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding rituals are reportedly set to begin tomorrow. While the wedding will be held on February 26 in Udaipur, the reception is scheduled for March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.

According to a report by India Today, the VIROSH wedding will be an intimate ceremony with a limited guest list. Reportedly, phones will not be allowed at the venue, and even the team assigned to capture the special moments has signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the couple. Rashmika and Vijay have also taken a month-long break from work to enjoy this special phase of their lives fully.

Rashmika and Vijay first shared screen space in Geetha Govindam, a Telugu romantic comedy-drama. The duo later reunited for the 2019 romantic action film Dear Comrade.