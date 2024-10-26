 Rasha Thadani Shares Priceless Photos With Mother Raveena Tandon On Her 50th Birthday
Raveena Tandon was recently seen in the movie 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
article-image

On actor Raveena Tandon's birthday her daughter Rasha extended warm greetings to her with a special Instagram post. She shared a series of pictures on her social media account on Saturday, showcasing the mother-daughter's adorable bond.

Have a look.

In one of the images, Raveena can be seen holding little Rasha in her arms. She captioned the post using a birthday cake emoji. In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and wished Raveena a happy birthday.

"So adorable, best wishes to you Raveena ma'am," a fan commented. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia dropped a string of fire emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was recently seen in the movie 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt.It also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan.'Ghudchadi' is produced by Nidhi Dutta, Binnoy K Gandhi, and directed by Binoy Gandhi.

In the coming months, she will be seen in 'Welcome 3'. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.

The film is the third installment of the hit franchise 'Welcome' which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015. The third part was announced on Akshay's birthday last year with a promo.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (Have given a birthday gift to myself and you all). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December 2024. Welcome 3." The video features Akshay and the gang performing an acapella routine.

