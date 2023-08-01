Raqesh Bapat Hospitalised; Actor Shares Video Of Taking IV Fluids

Actor Raqesh Bapat, who was last seen in the Marathi film Sarsenapati Hambirrao, shared a video on Tuesday (August 1) and revealed he has been hospitalised. However, it is not known why the former Bigg Boss contestant was admitted to the hospital.

Raqesh is seen taking IV fluids in the video but he did not reveal his face. The actor did not write anything on his Instagram story and only added a couple of emoticons.

A few days back, Raqesh had shared a mirror selfie and revealed he is in Dubai. However, it is not clear if the actor has returned to Mumbai or if he has been hospitalised in Dubai.

On Monday, Raqesh shared a picture of himself in which he is seen reading a script and preparing for his role.

"Everything in life is writable about if you have the outgoing guts and imagination to improvise. #actor #scripts #screenplay #actorprepares," he captioned his post on Instagram.

Raqesh is quite active on social media and he often shares pictures and videos to keep his followers entertained. He has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raqesh was last seen in the historical film, 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao' in which he essayed the role of Sarja Khan.

In August 2022, it was reported that Raqesh will play ACP Ashok Kamte in an upcoming web series titled 'Fearless Tiger'. His first look from the show was also shared by makers.

He participated in the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT', and later he also joined 'Bigg Boss 15' to support his ex-girlfriend, actress Shamita Shetty.

