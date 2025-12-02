Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Clean Chit From CBFC; Major Mohit Sharma's Brother Says, 'They Were Very Quick...'

Dhurandhar | YouTube

A few days ago, the late Major Mohit Sharma's family filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, amid social media buzz and reports claiming the film is based on Sharma's life. On Monday, the Court ordered that the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) should review the concerns raised by Major’s family and, if required, take input from the Indian Army before approving the film.

On Tuesday, the film received a clean chit from the CBFC, and they called it a work of fiction. While talking to Hindustan Times about it, Major Mohit Sharma's brother, Madhur Sharma, said, “I am sure they’ve followed the process and they were very quick to take a decision, which is good. We don’t know what data CBFC has relied on but I am sure they have done their due diligence. They have said that it is a work of fiction so I hope that a disclaimer will be duly added.”

“I just feel that a screening could have been organised for the parents so that any misconceptions floating on social media could have been clarified. People who have lived their entire life with him are in a better position to tell if anything in the film replicates his life, rather than someone outside the ecosystem," he further added.

Sharma further said that he has not yet spoken to the lawyers about whether they should file rejoinder.

Aditya Dhar Clarifies Dhurandhar Is Not Based On Major Mohit Sharma's Life

Last week, while replying to one of the tweets of Madhur, the filmmaker had clarified that Dhurandhar is not based on Major Mohit Sharma's life. He had tweeted, "Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. 🙏 Jai Hind (sic)."

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar, which also stars, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, is slated to release on December 5, 2025.