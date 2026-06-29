Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar's Action Team Roped In For Salman Khan & Nayanthara's Film: Report

Dhurandhar Action Team For Salman Khan? | Instagram

Vamshi Paidipally's next directorial, starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara, and produced by Dil Raju, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming movies. The film is currently in production, and according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers have roped in the action team of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar for their movie.

A source told the portal, "The Korean action team is led by Sea Young Oh, popularly known as Mr. Oh. He has worked on Dhurandhar, Kill and War, and is among the most celebrated action directors of world cinema. He has been working relentlessly with Salman Khan and Vamshi to create a new action experience for the audience."

According to the source, Mr. Oh has worked on one of the biggest action sequences of Vamshi's movie, and it presents the superstar in an intense and angry avatar. The source added, "Salman Khan will make a grand comeback with the Vamshi Paidipally film. Right from his looks, to the action and casting - everything has come together well."

Salman Khan's Bald Look

A few days ago, at the 25th anniversary celebration of Aamir Khan's production house, Salman was spotted in a bald look, and netizens started wondering whether it is a look for Vamshi's movie. Earlier, there were reports that Salman and Nayanthara would be shooting high-octane action sequences in Mumbai.

Salman Khan-Nayanthara's Film Titled The Messengers?

While the makers have not yet officially announced the title of the film, a couple of months ago, a report in Dainik Bhaskar claimed that the movie is titled The Messengers. However, there's no confirmation about it.

According to reports, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Apart from Vamshi Paidipally's next, Salman has Maatrubhumi lined up. The film was supposed to release in April this year, but it has been postponed, and the new release date has not yet been announced.

There have been reports of him starring in other films like Raj & DK's next and Farhan Akhtar's next. However, none of them has been officially announced.