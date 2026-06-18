Ranveer Singh Received ₹325 Crore-Plus For Dhurandhar The Revenge? |

The books are still being balanced, and revenues for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released globally in theatres on March 19, continue to trickle in. Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh, both of whom are reportedly 25% (each) beneficiaries, alongside Jio Studios, which has a 50% stake in the Dhurandhar duology, are rumoured to have already received an amount north of ₹325 crore-plus. The biggest beneficiary is, of course, Jio Studios, which is the largest shareholder.

The ‘D’ factor dominates Ranveer’s very existence

The Free Press Journal has been constantly saying it. The D factor in Ranveer’s life is currently the most dominant one. At home, he has wife Deepika and daughter Dua making his world go around. Outside, he has the Dhurandhar duology fame and the Don 3 notoriety following him.

We sent a message to Jio Studios asking whether Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar had received these amounts. Till the time of going to press, we had not received a response.