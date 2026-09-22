Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji Passes Away; When Actress' Mom Spoke About Her Daughter Getting National Award For Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, 'Got It Very Late'

Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji Passes Away | Instagram

On Tuesday, we got the sad news that Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away at the age of 75. The actress was very close to her mother and always mentioned her in interviews. Rani won a National Award last year for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Last year, during Durga Puja, Krishna had spoken about Rani winning the National Award and stated that even though she is happy, she feels that her daughter deserved a National Award for Black.

While talking to Instant Bollywood, she had said, “I am happy that she got a National Award. But (she got it) very late. She should (have gotten the award) for the film Black, I think so. But today, I am very proud of her.” She also stated that Rani got it after 30 years of her career, but she is happy.

Rani Mukerji's Mother Told Her To Become An Actress

In many interviews, Rani has revealed that it was because of her mother that she became an actress. It was the actress' late mother who suggested Rani try acting as an experiment when she was 18 years old, and that's how she started her career with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, which was released in 1997.

Statement By YRF

A statement shared by YRF about Krishna Mukerji's death read, “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”

Rani Mukerji's Upcoming Movies

Rani was last seen on the big screens in Mardaani 3, which was released earlier this year. The movie did reasonably well at the box office. Currently, Rani has King lined up, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, and it is slated to release on December 24, 2026.