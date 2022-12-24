Rangita Pritish Nandy, Nikkhil Advani, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Karnesh Ssharma, THESE are the top disrupters of OTT in 2022

Rangita Pritish Nandy, Nikkhil Advani | Pic: Instagram/rangitapritishnandy l Pic: Instagram/nikkhiladvani

This year witnessed some extremely quirky and out-of-the-box content in the digital space. From a mother avenging her mute daughter’s death in Mai to Rocket Boys, the never-before seen tale of Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai and more, the ones who gave us these wonderful binge worthy offerings are no less than heroes. Here are our favourite showrunners and producers of 2022.

Rangita Pritish Nandy – Four More Shots Please!

The series is an insight into the lives of four privileged SoBo girls who explore, make mistakes and understand at every step forward. Ambitious Damini Rizvi Roy, courageous Umang Singh, mature Anjana Menon and loving Siddhi Patel form a very close friendship at a bar. The show explores their journey about celebrating their womanhood and experiments with various aspects of life in love, career, motherhood and so on. Rangita Pritish Nandy is the lady behind this uber-cool series.

Siddharth Roy Kapur – Aranyak

Siddharth Roy Kapur |

Thrillers have a fanbase of their own. Indian viewers can’t seem to get enough of them. Set in the picturesque snow capped hills of rural Himachal Pradesh, Aranyak follows the journey of two police officers as they look to hunt down a dreaded serial killer. The unexpected twist and the final climax had everyone talking about it. Netizens lauded the fine performances by the star cast and we salute the bold vision of Siddharth Roy Kapur who greenlit this gem.

Nikkhil Advani – Rocket Boys

The series is based on Dr Homi Bhabha, father of the Indian Nuclear Programme, and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, popularly known as the father of the Indian Space Programme. From the moment it was announced, people couldn’t stop raving about Rocket Boys. Its unique storytelling and the way it paid tribute to India’s scientific luminaries, as well as their struggle and hard work were all thanks to Nikkhil Advani’s belief in the concept.

Karnesh Ssharma – Mai and Qala

The recently released Qala is getting raving reviews on all social media platforms. The movie is melancholy not through spoken sentences but rather through its visuals and unique expressions by the leads in it. One the other hand we have two words for Mai – exquisite and gripping. Mai is an extraordinary revenge tale and one that keeps the viewers hooked till the end. Hats off to Karnesh Ssharma for backing such unique subjects.