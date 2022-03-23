Randeep Hooda finalised as lead for Veer Savarkar biopic

Trust Randeep Hooda to surprise the audience and his fans with every character that he decides to portray on screen. Set to pull off yet another interesting and remarkable role, producer Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh have announced Randeep as the lead of their film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Sandeep had previously collaborated with Randeep in Sarbjit. The film is expected to go on floors from June 2022 and will be shot across various locations in London, Maharashtra and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The film will highlight India’s freedom movement from a different spectrum. This untold story of Veer Savarkar will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

Randeep says, “There are many heroes that have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential of these unsung heroes, and his story must be told. I am delighted to collaborate with Sandeep after Sarbjit for Swatantra Veer Savarkar. It will be yet another challenging role to portray.”

Sandeep shares, “There are very few actors in India who can create magic with their talent, and Randeep is one amongst them. Considering Veer Savarkar as one of the most controversial characters from Indian history, I could only think of Randeep. Veer Savarkar’s contribution cannot be ignored. I wonder why our history books never mentioned Veer Savarkar?”

Producer Anand from Anand Pandit Motion Pictures says, “Cinema is a creative medium that celebrates different thought processes. Films like Swatantra Veer Savarkar will help create a far more engaging public dialogue. With Mahesh and Randeep at the helm, I am sure we will create something memorable for the audience.”

Mahesh has been working on this subject for almost a year with his research team. “This is the right time to tell the stories which we had ignored. Swatantra Veer Savarkar will be an edgy cinematic narrative that will force us to revisit our history. I have been wanting to collaborate with Sandeep, and I am glad that we are doing this film together,” he explains.

Sam Khan from Legend Studios has also produced the film. It is being co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Jay Pandya.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 06:54 AM IST