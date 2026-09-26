Ranbir Kapoor Tells MrBeast To Say 'Jai Shri Ram', Explains Him About Ramayana - Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor With MrBeast At Ramayana Event In Mumbai | Photo By Ashwini Sawant

The famous American YouTuber MrBeast is in Mumbai. He came to the city to attend an event for the upcoming movie Ramayana. Apart from the YouTuber, the event was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Namit Malhotra, and Nitesh Tiwari. At the event, a paparazzo shouts and says, "Jai Shri Ram, Mr Beast." The YouTuber didn't know what he had to reply. So, Ranbir told Mr Beast to reply by saying, "Jai Shri Ram." The YouTuber quickly followed what the actor told him.

Later, Ranbir was seen explaining to MrBeast about Lord Ram. The actor says, "He was born as a prince and had everything. But, he sacrificed all to fulfil his father's promise and for his duties. He is known as a perfect man, and I hope that through this film, you can have a brief introduction to our culture, to our history and where it all began." Watch the video below...

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie will be released in two parts, and Part 1 is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali this year. Meanwhile, Part 2 will release on Diwali 2027.

Ramayana Trailer

The trailer of Ramayana was released a couple of months ago, and it received a good response. However, a few netizens felt that Ranbir was a miscast in the film as Lord Ram. But Yash's performance as Raavana had grabbed everyone's attention.

Ramayana Song

The first song of Ramayana titled Jai Jai Ram was released a few days ago. Composed by A.R. Rahman, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, and it received a good response.

Well, the audience is looking forward to Ramayana Part 1, and the expectations from the movie are also quite high.