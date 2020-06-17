Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Saahni fight 'all the time'

Mumbai: The late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima says she still fights "all the time" with her brother Ranbir Kapoor.
Dring a question-answer session Riddhima hosted for fans on Instagram, a user asked: "Do you and Ranbir fight with each other even at this age?
Riddhima replied: "All the time."
Another user asked her about how her mother and actress Neetu Kapoor is doing.
She said: "We drive strength from each other -- We are well."
Riddhima is currently spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She reached here a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on April 30.
Recently, she shared the arrival of a new dog in the family. They have named the pet "Doodle Kapoor".
Riddhima introduced the furry new family member with an Instagram video, captioning it: "New addition to the family - Doodle Kapoor," Riddhima captioned the video.
Apart from Doodle, the Kapoors also own an English mastiff. A few days ago, actress Alia Bhatt posted a few pictures that showed her cuddling and kissing Ranbir's pet dog.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)