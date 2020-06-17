Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Saahni fight 'all the time'

Mumbai: The late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima says she still fights "all the time" with her brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Dring a question-answer session Riddhima hosted for fans on Instagram, a user asked: "Do you and Ranbir fight with each other even at this age?

Riddhima replied: "All the time."

Another user asked her about how her mother and actress Neetu Kapoor is doing.

She said: "We drive strength from each other -- We are well."

Riddhima is currently spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She reached here a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on April 30.

Recently, she shared the arrival of a new dog in the family. They have named the pet "Doodle Kapoor".

Riddhima introduced the furry new family member with an Instagram video, captioning it: "New addition to the family - Doodle Kapoor," Riddhima captioned the video.

Apart from Doodle, the Kapoors also own an English mastiff. A few days ago, actress Alia Bhatt posted a few pictures that showed her cuddling and kissing Ranbir's pet dog.