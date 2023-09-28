Ranbir Kapoor Cuts Cake, Celebrates Birthday With Fans In Mumbai; Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Fans In Mumbai | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 41st birthday on Thursday (September 28) with his near and dear ones in Mumbai. Social media platforms have been flooded with sweet birthday messages and wishes for the actor. Earlier today, fans also gathered outside Ranbir's home to catch a glimpse of the actor and wish him.

Ranbir decided to fulfill the wish of his fans as he came outside his home and greeted them. He interacted with a few of them and also cut a cake.

Several photos and videos of the actor have surfaced online. Ranbir was spotted wearing faded cotton hoodie and blue jeans. He completed his look with white cap and sneakers.

Take a look at his video here:

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt dropped some mushy pictures with Ranbir to wish him on his birthday. She also penned a heartfelt note for him and dropped a hint about his much-talked-about 'secret' Instagram account.

"My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. 😬😬 all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical," Alia captioned her post.

Ranbir's mommy dearest Neetu Kapoor gave a glimpse into his birthday celebrations and wished her son on his special day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Animal. In the film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir will display his never-seen-before avatar.

The teaser of the action-entertainer was officially unveiled by the makers today. It gives a glimpse of the murky dynamics between a father, played by Anil Kapoor, and his son, Ranbir.

Animal is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 1, 2023. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)