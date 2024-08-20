 Rana Daggubati Stops His Car On Chicago Streets To Meet Fans, Calls Them 'Beautiful People' (VIDEO)
Rana Daggubati also took time to sign the fan’s shirt and even autographed their car

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
article-image

Actor Rana Daggubati recently treated his fans with selfies and autographs in Chicago. Recently, the actor paused his road journey to meet his fan and his family members after a chance encounter. Several videos capturing Rana's kindness and humble nature have gone viral on social media platforms.

While driving through the city, Rana noticed a car trailing behind him. Inside was a fan and their family, eager to meet the star. The fan’s family had been following the actor, hoping for a brief moment with their idol. Instead of driving on, Rana pulled over to the side of the road to greet them.

Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up On Rana Daggubati's Comments On Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: It's His Statement
article-image

In one of the now-viral videos, the Baahubali actor can be seen interacting with the fans. He also took time to sign the fan’s shirt and even autographed their car. The fans were visibly overjoyed by the unexpected encounter.

Later, Rana shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Just the most beautiful people, thank you," and added red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana was last seen in the 2023 film Spy. The actor had a cameo in the Telugu film.

He will next be seen in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan in which he will reportedly play the role of a villain. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 5 and will clash with Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva at the box office. Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel and it also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.

