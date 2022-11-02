Ramrajya actress Shobhita Rana shares, 'The best part about the South is that they are very professional and punctual'

Shobhita Rana |

Shobhita Rana will soon be seen in Ramrajya. The film also stars Aman Preet Singh and Salman Shaikh. It is produced by Prabir Sinha and directed by Nitesh Rai and is slated to release on November 4. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive conversation.

Opening up about herself, Shobhita shares, “I am originally from Chandigarh. These days I am in Hyderabad because I work mostly in the South now. I have also worked in the Punjabi industry.”

She further adds, “I never thought of becoming an actress. I was doing fashion designing and then I came to Mumbai for my college. Everyone used to meet me and tell me to try acting and it just happened. I think I am a born actor. I did have stage fear and camera fear because in the beginning it was quite confusing. You don’t know those terms and angles. Eventually I got used to it.”

The actress had made her acting debut in the South with a film named Shadow (2021). When quizzed about the lessons she learnt while working in the south, she says, “The best part about the South is that they are very professional and punctual. Bollywood is Bollywood and I am waiting for a big break.”

When asked about her film Ramrajya, she reveals, “Ramrajya as the name suggests is bringing Ram rajya in the country. It’s all about following Ram’s principles. These days, everyone is so busy. There is jealousy, hatred and corruption so the only motive of the film is to tell people to try and live peacefully.”

Talking about her role, she explains, “I gave the audition and look test for it. Then we started shooting in Bokaro. I am playing Sapna in the film. She is with a guy who wants to bring Ram rajya. It’s not politically motivated, it’s about bringing awareness to the people that we can also follow the path of Lord Ram and live that life in today’s generation, like helping the poor, standing with the right, have no hatred and jealousy.”

Her co-star Aman is Rakul Preet Singh’s brother and Shobhita is all praise for him. “Aman is playing Lucky. He is also working in the South and making his debut with Ramrajya. We met on the sets and now I know him. This story is very different from the one we see. It’s a family drama and there is a cute element of romance,” she concludes.