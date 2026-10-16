Ramayana Trailer 2: Yash Steals The Show Once Again With His Powerful Act; Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer Promises To Be A Visually Stunning Film

Ramayana Trailer 2 Out | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. In July this year, the makers had launched the trailer of the movie, and now, on Friday, the second trailer of Ramayana Part 1 was released. The new trailer concentrates on Lord Ram (Ranbir Kapoor) and Raavan (Yash), showing the power and strength the two had.

Visually, the trailer is stunning, but some scenes look very bright. The VFX is better, and after watching the second trailer, we can expect that Ramayana might be one of the most visually amazing films that we would watch on the big screens this year. It is clearly a movie that the audience needs to watch in theatres, and not on small screens.

Watch Ramayana Trailer 2 below...

When it comes to performances, in the first trailer, Yash had stolen the show as Raavana, and even in the second trailer, he grabs our attention the most. Yash's performance as Raavana looks like one of the highlights of the movie. Even Ranbir is good in the trailer, but the makers have hardly given any scope to Sai in it. In the second trailer, we also got a glimpse of Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and he is looking handsome.

Netizens review Ramayana Trailer 2

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen tweeted, "Ngl the mountain sequence alone gave me goosebumps 🥶🔥 The VFX team deserves some serious appreciation. What a spectacle! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#RamayanaTrailer 2.0 Brilliant and New cinematic experience 💥 Great visuals Great Aura Of Yash as Ravana her looks absolutely amazing. Many scenes so intense . Fight sequences of Jataayu and Ravana are amazing..what a visual.. It's a celebration time 5th nov.26 (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "This isn’t just a trailer… it’s an EMOTION! For me, this is a MASTERPIECE! Every frame feels divine, every moment gives goosebumps! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ramayana release date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release on November 5, 2026, and reportedly, there will be paid previews from November 4. However, there's no confirmation about it. Meanwhile, Part 2 is slated to release during Diwali 2027.