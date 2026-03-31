Ramayana Teaser FIRST Review: 'Nothing Short Of Breathtaking', Rama Glimpse Impresses Netizen

Ramayana Teaser FIRST Review | Instagram

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 2, 2026, a character teaser of Lord Rama from the Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, will be released. Recently, the teaser was shown at a grand event in the US, and a netizen, who watched it has shared her review on Instagram. She has praised the trailer, and has also described a scene from it.

The netizen posted, "I Had the honor of watching a preview of the trailer for Ramayana—releasing April 2, 2026—in Burbank, and I’m still feeling it. What Namit Malhotra is creating, with Nitesh Tiwari bringing this epic to life, is nothing short of breathtaking. The scale, the vision, the energy… all of it felt powerful. There was one moment that truly stayed with me—when Ram is sitting in a boat, his name is called, and he slowly turns. For someone who rarely gets emotional… that moment hit deep. It felt like home. The sound, the frequency, the emotion in that single word—it resonated in a way I can’t fully explain. Tears fell down my cheek—whether from joy or a sense of belonging, I just felt it (sic)."

She further wrote that she can't wait to watch part 1 of Ramayana on Diwali this year. The netizen has also written about the Q&A session that the team did there, and revealed that while answering a question Ranbir said 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Ramayana Cast

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and Sunny Deol in the lead roles. While the Rama teaser is expected to just introduce the character of Lord Rama, there have been reports that the glimpses of other actors will also be shown in it. So, let's wait and watch.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release on Diwali this year, and part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027.