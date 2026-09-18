Ramayana Part 1 English Version To Be 30 Minutes Shorter Than Hindi Cut, Songs To Be Removed: Report

Ramayana English Version Runtime | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana: Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The film is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali this year, and the trailer and the song Jai Jai Ram have already grabbed the attention of the audience. While the film is shot in Hindi, it will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, including English. But, reportedly, the runtime of the English version will be less than the original Hindi film.

According to a report in Variety India, Ramayana's English version will be 30 minutes shorter than the Hindi cut. A source told the portal that the English version won't have songs, and even a few scenes will be trimmed, keeping in mind the international audience.

The source added, "While Indian audiences are used to three-hour-plus films with songs, that doesn’t hold true for a global audience, which is why the producers took this decision."

Ramayana English Trailer

The makers have released the English trailer of Ramayana: Part 1, and it received a fantastic response from the audience. In fact, many people felt that the English trailer looks better than the Hindi version.

While the film is not shot in English, the lip-sync in the trailer is perfect. Well, reportedly, the makers have used an AI technique to get the lip-sync perfect in all the languages. So, not just the English trailer, even the promos of the regional versions have exact lip-sync.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to hit the big screens during Diwali this year. However, the makers have not yet shared the exact release date.

Meanwhile, Part 2 will hit the big screens during Diwali next year. According to reports, Part 1 will end with Hanuman's (Sunny Deol) entry in the film.