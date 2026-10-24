Ramayana: Budget Of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi Starrer Becomes Hot Topic Ahead Of Its Release | File Pic

Online searches on the budget of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana (2 part-feature film) directed by Nitesh Tiwari, throw up figures of around ₹4,000 crores. Ramayana: Part 1, Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is scheduled to release on November 5. Part-1 has a running time of 3 hours and 15 minutes and it will be released in 3D and Imax, with Imax 2D, 4DX, Screen X and Dolby cinema formats.

“It is India’s most-ambitious release,” says producer and film business expert, Girish Johar. But he flatly refrains from commenting on the budget.

Trade divided over figures

There’s a part of the trade that refuses to buy into the ₹4,000 crore estimate, which is being circulated online. On condition of anonymity, a trade expert says, “The budget for both parts is reportedly ₹1,500 crore. Of course, there could be a slight plus, depending on last-minute unseen expenditure being added. All other figures being floated are grossly exaggerated.”

Points to be noted here are the budget of India’s most-ambitious film which will travel worldwide, also allegedly includes a marketing budget. Producer-distributor-exhibitor, N R Pachisia says, “In the USA, the marketing budget for a film is usually 80 per cent of your production cost. That’s their ground rule. So, when the budget for Ramayana is being discussed, one would assume the marketing cost is also included in that.” He offered no comment on the budget though.

Film analyst, distributor and multiplex owner, Jaipur-based Raj Bansal is of the view that when you talk Ramayana costs you talk both parts. “As far as I know the actors’ fees were negotiated for both parts in one go,’’ says Bansal. He also refuses to offer a comment on the film’s budget. However, it is clear from the surrounding market talk that whenever the Ramayana budget is spoken about it is a cumulative cost for two parts that will come on Diwali of 2026 and 2027.

India’s ‘most ambitious’ film

“This film will open doors for India worldwide—not just the west. It is a proud-India product with the finest quality of VFX, sound, etc. Additionally, it has talent from India and overseas. Just like how we have lapped up the Marvel characters, our Ramayana characters too will find global patronage,” adds Johar.

Road to revenue recovery

JioHotstar and the Star Group have reportedly paid ₹450 crore for the digital and satellite rights to Namit Malhotra. The film will stream on JioHotstar in a pay-per-view format, bringing in a new-flush of revenue for future producers as well. T-Series has allegedly bought the music rights of both parts for ₹75 crore (a refundable advance deal).

The box office recovery will come from worldwide paid-previews, global ticket sales and other secondary franchise avenues. “As of now, the expectations from the box-office is around ₹3,000-plus crores,” experts predict.

Frankly as far as the trade is concerned the sky is the limit on the returns for this mythological. “However all early-estimates for recovery too are exaggerated,” say experts.

The Free Press Journal sent a message to Namit’s PR team for an answer on the budget. Till the time of going to print, they did not revert.