Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: After Grossing Over ₹1000 Crore Worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Expected To Show Drop On Its Second Friday

Ramayana Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana collected Rs. 564.60 crore net in India during its extended one-week run (eight days). In just eight days, the movie has surpassed the net lifetime collections of films like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Animal. Now, it has entered the second week, and everyone is keen to know what response the movie will get further.

As per early estimates, we can expect Ramayana to collect around Rs. 35-40 crore at the box office in India on its day nine. However, if the footfalls during the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well. The movie, on its day eight, had earned Rs. 53.50 crore net in India.

The drop on the second Friday was expected as it is a working day. However, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial needs to show a huge jump at the box office during the second weekend.

Ramayana crosses ₹1,000 crore mark

Meanwhile, with its worldwide gross collection, Ramayana has crossed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark at the box office. In eight days, the movie has earned Rs. 1,033.55 crore gross worldwide.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana is a two-part franchise film, and it is made on a budget of Rs. 4,000 crore. So, Part 1's budget can be considered as Rs. 2,000 crore. While the film has grossed over Rs. 1,000 crore worldwide, the domestic net collection till now is decent, and Ramayana needs a fantastic jump during the second weekend to get a better net amount.

Ramayana review

Ramayana has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."