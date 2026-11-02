Ramayana Advance Booking Report: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Starrer Sells More Than 13 Lakh Tickets

Ramayana Advance Booking | YouTube

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is all set to release on November 5, 2026. The advance booking of the film started on Dussehra, October 20, 2026, 16 days before the release of the movie. Well, the expectations from Ramayana are quite high when it comes to the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has till now sold more than 13 lakh tickets with blocked seats for four days, and without blocked seats, it has sold more than 10 lakh tickets. Overall, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial has grossed Rs. 56.88 crore with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, Ramayana has minted Rs. 46.11 crore gross.

Ramayana advance booking day one

When it comes to first-day advance booking of the film, Ramayana has till now sold more than 6.55 lakh tickets with blocked seats and has grossed Rs. 27.58 crore. However, when it comes to without blocked seats, the movie has sold more than 5.50 lakh tickets, and it has earned Rs. 23.38 crore gross.

The overall advance booking (four days) is good, but for day one, we surely expected it to be better. Meanwhile, Ramayana is still two days away from its release, so we can expect the numbers to get better.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana will be released in two parts, and it is made on a budget of Rs. 4000 crore. So, we can consider part 1's budget to be Rs. 2000 crore. The film surely needs to take a bumper opening at the box office and continue to perform well at the ticket windows.

Ramayana early reviews

Last week, a premiere of Ramayana took place in Los Angeles, USA. Early reviews from the screening have been mixed to positive. The people who have watched Ramayana have been praising the grand scale of the movie and the performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.