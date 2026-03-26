Ram Navami 2026: Akshay Kumar, Tanya Mittal, Kareena Kapoor Khan & More Bollywood & TV Celebrities Share Warm Wishes On Lord Rama's Birthday

Celebrities Extend Wishes on Ram Navami 2026 |

On Thursday, March 26, several celebrities extended warm wishes on the occasion of Ram Navami. From television star Tanya Mittal to Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda, many took to social media to share festive greetings with their fans and followers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also penned a heartfelt message, wishing for Lord Ram’s blessings and guidance. Here’s a look at how celebrities marked the occasion.

Celebrities Extend Wishes on Ram Navami 2026

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar took to X to share a clip of Lord Ram. He captioned it, "Ram has righteousness, Ram has strength. This is the true devotion of life. Jai Shri Ram."

Tanya Mittal

Warm wishes to all my dear fans on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami!



This beautiful festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ram and reminds us to follow the path of truth, kindness, and righteousness. It is celebrated with prayers, devotion, and joy across India.



May Lord… — Tanya Mittal (@itanyamittal) March 26, 2026

Bigg Boss 19 star Tanya Mittal wrote on X, "Warm wishes to all my dear fans on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami!" She further recalled how this auspicious day reminds us of "truth, kindness, and righteousness." She added that the day is celebrated with "prayers, devotion, and joy across India."

R. Madhavan

Dhurandhar star R. Madhavan, aka Maddy, uploaded a photo of Lord Ram on Instagram and wrote, "May there be peace and Harmony for one and ALL" while wishing his fans a Happy Ram Navami.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan too celebrated the big day. She took to her Instagram to wish her fans and followings, saying, "Happy Ram Navami. May everything good come your way."

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut re-shared a clip uploaded by BJP India, with the caption, "Happy Birthday to Lord Shri Ram ji."

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty also shared a picture of Shri Ram with the caption, "Not in power, but in restraint, lies Ram. Not in victory, but in truth, lies Ram. Wishing you all a blessed Ram Navami."

Randeep Hooda

#RamNavami is not just a day of celebration, but a reminder of discipline, honor, and quiet strength. May #LordRam’s path inspire us to stay grounded, face life head-on, and uphold what’s right… no matter the odds.



Jai Shri Ram. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1XUWtA1yzl — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 26, 2026

Randeep Hooda also celebrated Ram Navami and reminded his fans of discipline, honor, and strength. He wished, "May #LordRam’s path inspire us to stay grounded, face life head-on, and uphold what’s right… no matter the odds."