Ram Gopal Varma Shares Old Photo Of Vijay With M Karunanidhi After TVK Win: 'Kalaignar Wouldn't Have Dreamed...'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the dramatic political developments in Tamil Nadu after actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged victorious in the state Assembly elections.

Soon after the election results were declared, Varma shared an old photograph on X featuring Vijay standing behind late DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, popularly known as Kalaignar, during a public event.

Sharing the image, the filmmaker wrote, "Kalaignar wouldn't have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party." The post went viral on social media as discussions around Vijay’s political rise continued to dominate online conversations.

Kalaingar wouldn’t have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party 🙏👍🔥 pic.twitter.com/7NNp6Ge73S — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 5, 2026

Not many had initially expected TVK to make such a massive impact in Tamil Nadu politics during its debut election. However, the actor’s first electoral outing turned into a historic moment, with the party emerging as a major political force in the state.

Outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also reacted to the defeat after the results were announced. In his first public response, Stalin said, "There is no victory we have not seen; there is no defeat we have not faced."

Several celebrities from the film industry congratulated Vijay following the victory. Stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vikram, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Khushboo Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, A. R. Rahman, Jiiva, Ravi Mohan, Sivakarthikeyan, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohanlal and Sandeep Reddy Vanga extended their wishes to the actor-politician.

Vijay launched TVK in 2024 and entered electoral politics 34 years after making his debut as a leading actor with Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992.

Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan, which is being described as Vijay’s final film before fully focusing on politics, is yet to release. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on January 9.