Raksha Bandhan actress Sadia Khateeb shares, 'One journalist told me I would face difficulties in getting my second film.'

Pic: Instagram/sadiaakhateeb

Sadia Khateeb, who marked her big screen debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara (2020), is now gearing up for her second release Raksha Bandhan. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film is based on the beautiful relationship of brother-sister and the dowry issue that still exists somewhere in the interiors of India. Akshay Kumar is headlining the film and plays brother to her and three other debut actresses in the film which will release on August 11.

The Free Press Journal met the actress for a quick chat. While the actress is currently busy promoting the films feels that she can’t complain. “We as a team are so tired but we can’t complain at all. All the sleepless nights are going to be worth it once the film is out this Thursday,” Sadia shares.

The actress, who will be seen sharing space with three female newcomers in the film, is glad she took her time to greenlight her second project. “When my debut film Shikara came, just after that, the lockdown happened. A couple of projects came my way, but they weren’t exciting enough for me. I remember talking to my first co-actor Aadil Khan about this. I told him I want my second film to be a bang on and we both won’t pick up a project until or unless it is bang on and today here I am. I don’t think there would be any other film in place of Raksha Bandhan as my second film,” she avers.

Elaborating further, she adds, “I clearly remember that while I was promoting Shikara, one journalist told me that I would face difficulties and hardships in getting my second film but I didn’t really bother about it. I waited for so long and then Raksha Bandhan came my way. I picked it up because back then, it was the best offer amongst others but when I saw the film recently, I just thanked Allah miyan for sending this film to me since this is exactly what I wanted. Sometimes you don’t know what you want, you only know once you get it.”

Sadia claims Raksha Bandhan is a very special film in her career since her father told her to do it. “I have more reasons to be happy as my father, who was battling with Covid-19 came back home recovered and said, ‘Go do Raksha Bandhan’. Now I can only thank him for this advice,” she concludes.